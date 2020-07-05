Govt to sponsor craft entrepreneurs to EPCH, CEPC virtual fairs

In order to provide marketing opportunities and ensure business continuity to exporters/ entrepreneurs dealing in handicrafts and handloom line of products amidst Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has decided to sponsor potential participants to two Virtual Fairs being organized by Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) and Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC). The orders to this effect were issued by the Industries & Commerce Department.

M. K. Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, while giving this information, said that Industries and Commerce Department will bear the participation fee towards registration in these two Virtual Fairs on behalf of the potential participants who shall be selected in a transparent and fair manner. The J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation shall also participate in the fairs. The Handicrafts and Handloom Department will be the Nodal Department for organizing these fairs.

The 49th IHGF Virtual Fair being organized by EPCH shall be held from July 13-18 and the CEPC’s India Carpet Virtual Expo shall commence from August 21-25.The exporters from the UT will participate in both these fairs.

The decision has been taken as the exporters and businessmen dealing in handicrafts and handloom sector are facing stiff challenges to showcase their products, services and capabilities to potential buyers affecting their businesses due to the pandemic which has adversely hit the export market worldwide. The Virtual Fairs shall provide a great marketing opportunity to the businessmen and exporters to come in contact and sell their genuine products online. The Virtual Fairs shall make communication and transacting business between buyers and sellers a pleasurable experience in the present era of social distancing. It shall connect principal stakeholders dealing in exquisite range of handmade products to a chain of overseas buyers and e-commerce businesses spread across the country and abroad.

Similarly, India Carpet Expo aims to restart the online business of handmade carpets to cater to the demand of the Indian handmade carpets post-pandemic. It will be the first of its kind initiative to bridge the gap between markets and demand of handmade carpets across the globe.

The participation in both these fairs will help the sale of handicrafts and handloom products online and boost exports from the UT.