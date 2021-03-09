Business, Today's Paper
Govt undertakes transparent E-auction route | New Excise Policy envisages allotment of liquor shops to domicile

Government has said that it notified the draft Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 to allot liquor vends for the financial year 2021-22  through e-auction in a completely open and transparent manner in the same area where liquor shops already exists.

According to official statement, the vends shall be allotted for a period of one year as per the provisions of the J&K Excise Act and Rules.

“The total number of shops to be allotted shall be the same as existing at present and there shall be no increase in the number of vends to be auctioned.  Further the vends shall be allotted in the same areas where the shops are operational presently.”

“The vends shall be allotted to the domiciles of the UT of J&K and only a single vend shall be allotted to one person. Any person who is eligible for grant of License as per the provisions of Excise Act and Rules shall be eligible for participation in the e-auction process.”

The Excise Department has invited suggestions from the stake holders and general public on the draft policy.

“It is for the first time that Excise Policy has been put in public domain before its issuance. The genuine requests of stake holders which are within the ambit of the Excise Act and Rules shall be given due consideration. The sentiments of the local community shall be taken into account also,” said the statement.

