Govt withdraws order directing hotels to cancel pre-bookings

Following criticism from people associated with the tourism industry, the Baramulla district administration has ordered immediate withdrawal of the earlier order asking hoteliers to cancel-pre bookings at the tourist resort of Gulmarg to accommodate participants of Khelo India National Winter games scheduled from Feb 25 to March 3.

“The order earlier issued by the ADC Baramulla regarding the cancellation of pre bookings of hotels at Gulmarg in the wake of Khelo India Khelo National winter games, stand cancelled,” said Muhammad Ajaz Assad, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla. While clarifying the issue, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla said that administration has arranged sufficient accommodation in view of the forthcoming Khelo India Winter games at Gulmarg and no cancellation of pre-bookings of hotels in Gulmarg will take place. “Tourists are our guests and every initiative is being taken for their convenience,” Said Muhammad Aijaz Assad, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla.

The earlier order had drawn sharp reaction from the National Conference which termed the order ‘mindless application of government writ’. The National conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah while commenting over the earlier order had said, “the games are welcome addition to our calendar but its mindless application of government writ when the games become a reason to cancel hotel bookings and inconvenience tourists who have booked flights and made their plans well in advance,” he said.

The tourist resort Gulmarg has witnessed huge rush during the last two months of winter. The last two months of December and January recorded 70,000 tourists visit to the Gulmarg. Among them, 30,000 tourists visited in the month of December while 40,000 visited in January this year.