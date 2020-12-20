Gree AC makers open outlet in Srinagar

Gree, a Hong Kong based air conditioners and home appliances maker has opened its first brand outlet in Srinagar near the Flour Mills Munawarabad.

According to a company statement, Amit Hitler, who is the MD and CEO of Gree India inaugurated the showroom along with Nafis Ahmed Siddiqui, General Manager of the company and Aryan Agarwal. The showroom is opened in collaboration with Wafa Enterprises who will be the official supplier in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gree a fortune 500 multinational brand is the largest manufacturer of air conditioners having annual manufacturing capacity of 60 million Ac’s in the residential sector and 5.5 million in the industrial segment worldwide, the company said in a statement.

“Gree is so much into air conditioners that 1 in 3 air conditioners sold worldwide is made by Gree. All Gree machines are 100% copper. Due to the extreme weather conditions of Kashmir, Gree has specially imported Hong Kong manufacturer air conditioners to fulfill the requirements of Kashmir’s harsh weather and these machines are designed to work at -35 to 54 degree Celsius. The company is introducing premium products that will consume lowest electricity than any other ac brand.”