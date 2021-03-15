Group of 40 farmers flagged off for exposure tour within UT

A group of 40 farmers, including women farmers was flagged off for one day exposure visit within UT here today.

Director Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Jammu, Inder Jeet flagged off the farmers from Krishi Bhawan. The exposure visit has been organized by Department of Agriculture, Sub Division Marh under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana- Per Drop More Crop (PMKSY- PDMC).

Among others present on the occasion included Joint Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Shahid Iqbal Sheikh; Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Marh, Dr Ashwani Kumar Jojra and other senior officers.