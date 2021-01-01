Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 12:47 AM

GST collections reach Rs 1.5 lakh crore in December, an all-time high

Representational Pic

GST collections touched a record high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December, reflecting festive demand and reflating economy.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December 2020 is Rs 1,15,174 crore and is the highest since the introduction of Goods and Services Tax from July 1, 2017, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“This is the highest growth in monthly revenues for the last 21 months. This has been due to combined effect of the rapid economic recovery post-pandemic and the nation-wide drive against GST evaders and fake bills along with many systemic changes introduced recently, which have led to improved compliance,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

