Guide JK youth to make mark in entrepreneurship: Navin Choudhary to CII

Principal Secretary Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary today asked the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to guide JK youth towards the beneficial entrepreprenual activities.

Navin asked the members, who called on him, to play their role in creating awareness about the advantages of being an entrepreneur. He sought their support in motivating the local, talented youth towards dovetailing their mind and energy in being the job providers instead of job seekers.

The Principal Secretary informed the visiting delegation that J&K has a lot of potential in terms of farm industry and food processing. He urged them to come up in a big way for establishing units to tap this potential. He informed them that J&K produces about 22 lakh metric tons of apple crop that could easily be harnessed for value addition and export along with dairy sector.

He told the members that J&K has a policy in all of the investment sectors and it is up to the industries to invest and avail allied benefits. He revealed that diary farming, animal/sheep husbandry, FPO, high density plantation has a great business potential. He said that export subsidy is available, for this region, as extended by GoI.

Navin asked them to use their influence and clout, as an affluent business conglomerate, to counsel youth by extending a helping hand to them in realizing their business ideas. He offered them every support on part of his department for reaching out to the prospective entrepreneurs with relevant information and assistance to the youth.

The members informed the Principal Secretary that they are currently connected with college and university students through virtual mode. They further assured that CII (JK chapter) will do every bit in helping youth in shaping and polishing their business proposals and in clearing them smoothly.

The members who called on Principal Secretary included Chairman CII, J&K Chapter, Farooq Amin and its Kashmir Head, Khursheed Ahmad.

On the occasion the members also extended invitation to J&K for participating in their upcoming Agrotech festival. Besides having an interaction with other members of the Confederation within a short time.