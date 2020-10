Government has resumed the commercial operation of Gulmarg Gondola Section-I (Gulmarg–Kongdoori) from September 27, 2020, World Tourism Day and Section (2) of Jammu Ropeway from Bahu to Mahamaya from 3rd of October 2020.

For the tourists visiting Gulmarg Gondola and Jammu Ropeway, the governrment has ordered that no tourist will be allowed without wearing of masks checking of temperature.