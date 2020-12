DDC Baramulla today said a committee would hear the concerns of hoteliers in Gulmarg regarding lease and other issues.

According to KNS, speaking during a meeting with hoteliers in Gulmarg, the DDC said, “Whatever we will do, stakeholders would be taken onboard after checking all the records and would be accordingly certified. They can present their viewpoint and have every right for their defence according to the law. However encroachment won’t be tolerated.”