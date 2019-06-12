Gurezi hails govt for announcing TDA for Gurez

Also Read | Nazir Gurezi demands tourism development authority for Gurez

Senior National Conference leader and ex-minister Nazir Ahmad Gurezi Wednesday hailed government for considering Gurez as Tourism Development Authority (TDA).

Expressing his gratitude to the Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam for prioritising the most-backward pocket of the state and full of tourism potential, Gurez valley for its promotion and bringing it to the tourism map, Gurezi said this decision will give boost to the tourist activities in this area and transform the socio-economic profile of the area.

He said this was the long-pending demand of the area which has been fulfilled and people of the entire Gurez area are grateful to the government for this ambitious work.