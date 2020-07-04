Haamid Bukhari holds meeting with PHD Chamber Kashmir

The Officiating Registrar of Companies J&K and Ladakh, HaamidBukhari chaired a meeting with PHD chamber Kashmir here.

According to statement, the PHD chamber is an apex national body established since 1905 and its Kashmir chapter is a conglomerate of businessmen and entrepreneurs of J&K.

The statement said the agenda of the meeting was the promotion of farmer producer companies as a concept among stakeholders and how to increase incorporations of more and more such companies so that informal agrarian economy can be transformed into formal Agro-entrepreneurship. “There was a threadbare discussion on the compliances and provisions of Companies Act, 1956 and 2013 related to FPCs.” Bukhari had an interaction with the Directors of existing Farmer producer companies and deliberated on the benefits that one can avail being member of such a company. The Officiating ROC highlighted the role of Ministry of Corporate Affairs in streamlining the process with which companies can be incorporated and how ease of doing business ranking of the country has improved in last 2 years.

Further, ROC stressed the importance of the schemes like Company Fresh Start scheme, 2020 and LLP Settlement Scheme. He highlighted that even during COVID 19, field offices of MCA were declared as offices rendering essential services. Among the members who participated included Baldev Singh, Chairman PHD Chapter Kashmir owner of Peaks automobiles, MushtaqChaya, prominent businessman and Hotelier, Bilal Kawoosa, Promoter of Jammu Silk Farmer Producer company and many others.

The statement said PHD chapter felicitated the ROC for actively reaching out to stakeholders.