Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 21, 2020, 10:44 PM

Hakeem Yaseen demands economic package for ailing fruit industry

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 21, 2020, 10:44 PM

Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has demanded an exclusive financial package for revival of ailing fruit industry in Jammu and Kashmir which provides livelihood to about 25 lakh souls associated with horticulture.

In a statement, Hakeem demanded an integrated financial package for revival of ailing fruit industry in Jammu and kashmir

Trending News
Representational Pic

18 more fall victim to Covid-19, J&K toll now 1044

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmiri Pandit leader on fast-unto-death

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

Representational Pic

1235 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 66261

He also demanded that government should waive off bank loans of farmer availed under KCC scheme besides providing free fertilizers and hybrid seeds to the affected farmers.

Related News