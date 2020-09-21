Hakeem Yaseen demands economic package for ailing fruit industry

Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has demanded an exclusive financial package for revival of ailing fruit industry in Jammu and Kashmir which provides livelihood to about 25 lakh souls associated with horticulture.

In a statement, Hakeem demanded an integrated financial package for revival of ailing fruit industry in Jammu and kashmir

He also demanded that government should waive off bank loans of farmer availed under KCC scheme besides providing free fertilizers and hybrid seeds to the affected farmers.