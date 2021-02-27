Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 2:00 AM

Handicraft, handloom export of Rs1360 cr in 2019-20

Virtually meet with Toronto held to promote trade
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 2:00 AM

Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in association with Consulate General of India Toronto, Canada & Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) has organized a virtual meet aimed to increase the export of Handicrafts and Handloom items to Canada by creating more avenues of trade.

The virtual meet was attended by Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General, Consulate General of India Toronto, Vijay Thomas, President, Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), Anoo Malhotra, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), Mahmood Ahmad Shah ,  Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir and  Vikas Sharma, Director, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), ICCC along with senior officials from the Govt of J&K. & CGI, Toronto, and eminent members of the Handicraft and Handloom exports and import community.

Trending News

Lt Governor addresses 1st Convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology

This was stated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

At 12%, J&K's spending on education probably highest in India: LG Sinha

File photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Dr Syed Khurshid Iqbal

DAK expresses grief over demise of noted surgeon Dr Khurshid Iqbal

While welcoming the dignitaries, Vijay Thomos said that such events will help to build strong relationships between importers and exporter, adding that ICCC is planning to create marketplace-based events for 10 states and UT of Jammu & Kashmir is one of the focus regions.”

Anoo Malhotra, MD JKTPO said, that Jammu and Kashmir made exports worth INR 1360 crore during 2019-20, with the majority coming from RMG wool and manmade yarn fabrics, which is an encouraging fact for this platform and invite importers to connect with exporters from the UT. As a matter of fact, the Department of Handloom & Handicrafts is running more than 500 training centers with a capacity of 13,000 artisans. With skill development initiatives of Government of Jammu & Kashmir more than 7,500 artisans are getting benefitted, she added”.

Apoorva Srivastava, sad that there is a huge demand for these exquisite handmade products, including Basholi painting and other products, in Canada and Government  would encourage importers from Canada to buy such exquisite products from Jammu and Kashmir. She said that Government is  planning a similar event in future also.

Latest News

Lt Governor addresses 1st Convocation of Islamic University of Science and Technology

Army personnel while performing at winter adventure sports in Gulmarg on February 7. [Image for representational purpose only] Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Army plans skiing trips in high altitude areas to counter China

This was stated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while speaking at the maiden convocation of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST). Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

At 12%, J&K's spending on education probably highest in India: LG Sinha

File photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

A presentation on Unique Handicrafts and Handloom products of Jammu & Kashmir was given by Mahmood exhibiting the extraordinary intricacy, skill, and artistic expertise of the people. Special emphasis was given to products of copperware, walnut wood (GI), Pashmina, Sozni embroidery, Kani Shawl Art (GI), Bashoni Pashmina, Chain Stitch Embroidery, along with Papier Mache, Khatamband, KalBaffi, Basohli Paintings, Tweed Jackets, and Kishtwari Loi.

Related News