Handicraft, handloom export of Rs1360 cr in 2019-20

Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in association with Consulate General of India Toronto, Canada & Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) has organized a virtual meet aimed to increase the export of Handicrafts and Handloom items to Canada by creating more avenues of trade.

The virtual meet was attended by Apoorva Srivastava, Consul General, Consulate General of India Toronto, Vijay Thomas, President, Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC), Anoo Malhotra, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), Mahmood Ahmad Shah , Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir and Vikas Sharma, Director, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), ICCC along with senior officials from the Govt of J&K. & CGI, Toronto, and eminent members of the Handicraft and Handloom exports and import community.

While welcoming the dignitaries, Vijay Thomos said that such events will help to build strong relationships between importers and exporter, adding that ICCC is planning to create marketplace-based events for 10 states and UT of Jammu & Kashmir is one of the focus regions.”

Anoo Malhotra, MD JKTPO said, that Jammu and Kashmir made exports worth INR 1360 crore during 2019-20, with the majority coming from RMG wool and manmade yarn fabrics, which is an encouraging fact for this platform and invite importers to connect with exporters from the UT. As a matter of fact, the Department of Handloom & Handicrafts is running more than 500 training centers with a capacity of 13,000 artisans. With skill development initiatives of Government of Jammu & Kashmir more than 7,500 artisans are getting benefitted, she added”.

Apoorva Srivastava, sad that there is a huge demand for these exquisite handmade products, including Basholi painting and other products, in Canada and Government would encourage importers from Canada to buy such exquisite products from Jammu and Kashmir. She said that Government is planning a similar event in future also.

A presentation on Unique Handicrafts and Handloom products of Jammu & Kashmir was given by Mahmood exhibiting the extraordinary intricacy, skill, and artistic expertise of the people. Special emphasis was given to products of copperware, walnut wood (GI), Pashmina, Sozni embroidery, Kani Shawl Art (GI), Bashoni Pashmina, Chain Stitch Embroidery, along with Papier Mache, Khatamband, KalBaffi, Basohli Paintings, Tweed Jackets, and Kishtwari Loi.