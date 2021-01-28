Handicrafts awareness camp at Bandipora on Jan 30

The District Handicrafts Department, Bandipora is organizing a day-long Awareness Camp for Artisans of the District on 30th January (Saturday).

According to Assistant Director Handicrafts the venue of awareness camp shall be the premises of conference hall, Mini secretariat Bandipora. He informed that apart from providing information to the artisan community about the activities, schemes and developmental programmes of the Handicrafts Department, representatives from various other departments will attend the camp to inform the artisans about schemes in place for the upliftment of the artisans.

The Assistant Director appealed all the artisans of the district to attend the awareness camp.