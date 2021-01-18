Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Anantnag,
UPDATED: January 19, 2021, 1:02 AM

Handicrafts awareness camp held at Achabal

The Handicrafts Department, Anantnag today organised a one day awareness camp at Achabal to raise awareness among the participants regarding various welfare schemes and programmes offered by the department.

The camp was inaugurated by AD Handicrafts Anantnag, Abhimanyu Singh.

While addressing the artisans, the AD said that main aim of organising the camp is to aware the artisans about various handicraft activities like chain stitch, crewel, embroidery, wood carving, papiermache, Zari, Tapestry, willow wicker, carpet and Kani shawl.

He directed the concerned officers to make sure that newly formulated schemes for artisans percolate down to the target public. He also directed the entrepreneurs and societies to avail the benefits of the departmental schemes.

