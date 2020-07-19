Handicrafts Department, 3 JK firms win awards

The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) has conferred the prestigious Ajay Shanker Memorial Award to J&K’s Handicrafts & Handloom Department and three business firms for its contribution in the promotion of export of exotic handicraft products from Jammu and Kashmir.

Rakesh Kumar, Director General, EPCH, said the thematic display of crafts of Jammu and Kashmir during the 49th IHGF Fair will boost export of a vast product range of traditional crafts made out of eco-friendly and natural materials with rich craftsmenship, which are in great demand in India and overseas.

Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam, thanked the EPCH for organizing the Virtual Fair to overcome the adverse impact on exports due to Covid-19 pandemic and also his team of officers for having made all the arrangements at a very short notice.

The product range of traditional crafts and textiles of J&K with modern designs made out of eco-friendly and natural materials with rich craftsmanship are in great demand in India and overseas and the entrepreneurs and artisans were highly benefitted through this virtual fair, said Arshad Mir, Member COA EPCH.

The awardees of Ajay Shankar Memorial awards from J&K included M/s Chinar Valley Arts was given gold award which was received by Saqib. M/s Ramzan and Sons was given silver award received by Ali Mohd Shaksaz and M/s Venoos Furniture was given bronze award which was received . by Ashaq Shah, said Neeraj Khanna, President of the fair.

Apart from entrepreneurs, The Handicrafts & Handloom Department, UT of J&K was also given the certificate of award for being associated organisation for motivating the entrepreneurs to participate in 49th edition of IHGF-Delhi fair virtual.