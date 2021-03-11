Handicrafts Department organises workshop on publicity, branding

The Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir organised a day long workshop on “Publicity and Branding”, “Design Innovation and Packaging of Handloom Products” at Seminar Hall of Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Nowshera Srinagar.

Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir was the Chief Guest on the Occasion. Director, IICT, Srinagar, Assistant Director, Handloom, Srinagar and Craft Experts from Craft Development Institute, Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre, Domain expert of TAHAFUZ society, Designer from Block Level Cluster, Hawal, appraised the participants regarding the importance and objective of the Workshop.

The domain experts delivered lectures and presented their theme specific presentations to the audience about G.I Registration, Pashmina Testing and labeling, Design Innovations and Packaging.

The workshop was attended by representatives of Handloom Cooperative Societies besides officers/ officials of Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir.

Director, Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, in his speech impressed upon the quality control wing to gear up for strict implementation of Tourist Trade Act / Quality Control Act and ensure that the Handicraft dealers distinctly label their products as per their makes so as to ensure that no fake products are sold in the name of Kashmir Handmade products.