Handicrafts department showcases artifacts, designs at Pahalgam Winter Carnival

The Handicrafts & Handloom Department Kashmir showcased its products, designs and live demonstration at its stalls at Pahalgam winter carnival.

Master craftsmen from the prestigious School of Designs Srinagar were deputed to the two day event for giving the live demonstration of the world acclaimed Kashmir crafts. The priceless artifacts of the Institute were also displayed during the carnival, the concerned official said. In addition to the stall of the School of Designs ,the Handicrafts & Handloom products of the Kashmir were also displayed in two other stalls that were managed by the Assistant Director Handicrafts & Handloom Anantnag.

“A large number of people thronged the stall of the School of Designs and were mesmerised to see the heritage in shape of beautiful craft products. Live demonstration activity of the SOD was appreciated by a large section of visitors who were given an open invitation to visit the Craft Museum SOD at Exhibition Ground at Srinagar on any working day during office hours,” officials said.