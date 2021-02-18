Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 12:12 AM

Handicrafts & Handloom Department organises awareness camp

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 12:12 AM
Representational Pic

The INDUSCOS wing of the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir today organised mega awareness camps at Soura Srinagar.

Joint Director Handloom Kashmir, Publicity cum Exhibition Officer, Deputy Registrar INDUSCOS Kashmir were present on the occasion. Large number of artisans from the adjoining areas including Anchar participated in the awareness camp. The speakers on the occasion made the participants aware about the benefits of forming cooperatives. In addition the participants were made aware about the recent endeavors of the LG administration including capital infusion in the  cooperative sector in Handicrafts and Handlooms.

The participants in the camps were informed about the schemes with special focus on credit card scheme for individual artisans, financial support for Industrial Cooperatives, state award scheme and about the marketing of the products.

