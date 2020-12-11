Handicrafts packaging|IIP Mumbai to train craftsmen

In order to boost global exports of handicrafts and handloom products from J&K, the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai, is organising a one-day workshop on customised packaging here on December 21.

As many as, 50 craftsmen and entrepreneurs associated with handicrafts and handloom business are expected to participate in the workshop which shall focus on innovation and aesthetic value in packaging which shall help in brand building of exquisite hand-made products from Kashmir that hold sway, both in domestic and global markets.

In a statement issued here today, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam said the workshop will help improve marketability of traditional crafts like Kani & hand embroidered Pashmina shawls, stoles and scarves, walnut wood carving, silk and woollen carpets, Khatam Band ceiling, copperware and papier machie products. This, he said will go a long way in enhancing the products’ saleability and appeal, both in domestic and international markets. “The IIP team from the Ministry of Commerce shall hold a series of workshops later also to address all issues related to customized packaging of various handmade products made in Kashmir,” he added.

The principal stakeholders from handicrafts and handloom sector shall be imparted training by a team of experts from IIP Mumbai, which is a specialized institution playing a vital role in developing innovative and aesthetic packaging that provides extended shelf-life, better safety standards and appeal in the targeted markets.