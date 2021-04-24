Business, Today's Paper
Handicrafts to get e-commerce boost

To aid artisans by providing help in terms of marketing and publicity, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom is in the process of short listing the social media agency to take up this task of the world famed Handicrafts of Kashmir.

In line with other states and organizations across the country that have managed the marketing of their authentic and genuine products on the e-Commerce platforms, a meeting was chaired by the Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah to finalize the modalities for e-Commerce platform.

During the course of the meeting, a wider discussion with stakeholders vis-à-vis Tahafuz Society and Meeras Society wherein suggestions for e-Commerce platform were put forth brands like Kashmir Box, Jos & Fine, Me and Kashmir, Kashmir Loom participated. The inputs and suggestions put forth by the stakeholders and players on the online platform were received. Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), who are the technical consultants, were also present to record the suggestions. The aim of the exercise was to ascertain greater clarity for the road map to be chalked by the Department for social media and e-Commerce as this becomes imperative in wake of the merger of the Handicrafts and Handloom Departments.

A threadbare discussion on GI particularly with respect to the Kani Shawl and Paper Machie was also held with the representatives of Tahafuz Society and Pashmina Testing & Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC). The stakeholders informed that GI for the Kani technique has been obtained whereas further clarity on the textile/yarn needs to be achieved.

