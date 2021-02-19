Handmade tweed being revived under World Bank Project

The making of handmade tweed is set to get a major impetus under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project.

Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir Mehmood Ahmad Shah during his visit to the wool cluster at Bandipora was informed about the holistic development of the cluster from skill upgradation to new product development by the domain experts namely Rangsutra Crafts India engaged by the Project Management Unit JTFRP. According to officials, the organisation has a proven experience in creation of sustainable livelihoods in the craft sector.

During interactions with the weavers undergoing skill upgradation trainings, the director was informed that the aim of the cluster development program is to create market driven products and link the weavers to the markets both at national and international Levels.

The textile technologist Partha Roy from Rangsutra briefed the director about the interventions in the weaving processes being incorporated during the trainings which will result in increasing the quality, look and feel of the tweed fabric being made by the weavers of the said cluster.

The director said that Kashmir is the land of unbeatable artisan work and the crafts of Kashmir need no introduction globally. He stressed upon the officers associated with the project to expose the artisans to markets around the globe. The director was informed that the cluster will be registered as a Producer Company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India so as to ensure ownership to each artisan associated with the craft in the cluster besides ensuring long lasting sustenance of the project.

During the course of his visit, he interacted with different artisans linked with the cluster and took their feedback and suggestions. The director expressed his satisfaction with the overall functioning of the cluster. He was also accompanied by the officers related to the project.