TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 1:19 AM

Handwara Traders President administered oath

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 1:19 AM
File Photo

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman Mohammad Yaseen Khan Monday administered oath to the newly elected president and general secretary of Handwara Traders Federation at Town Hall Handwara.

On this occasion Yaseen said that post August 2019 and due to lockdown traders are the worst hit. He said that government had announced economic package for the revival of traders “but that turned out to be farce.” He appealed shopkeepers to adhere to all SoP’s during the present COVID-19 way so that it may not prove detrimental.

Yaseen appealed shopkeepers to desist from overpricing.

Meanwhile newly re-elected Handwara Traders Federation President AijazSofi

thanked shopkeepers for believing in him for the fourth time.

Sheikh Shahzad who was administered oath as General Secretary said that his priority would be to work for the betterment of shopkeepers.

