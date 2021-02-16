Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:05 AM

Haseeb Drabu formally joins Air Works as independent director

UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:05 AM
Former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister HaseebDrabu has formally joined aircraft maintenance provider Air Works’s board as an independent director after getting all requisite government and regulatory approvals, said an official statement on Tuesday.

“DrHaseeb A Drabu – noted economist and policy maker – was appointed to the Board of Directors of the MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) major in August 2020, subject to receipt of requisite government and regulatory approvals,” said Air Works’s statement.

The statement said he has joined the company’s board now as he has received all requisite approvals, including security clearance.

Air Works is India’s largest MRO provider. Its board has five members, including two independent directors.

Apart from Drabu, it has Lt Gen (Retired) K J Singh as another independent director.

Apart from facilities in Hosur and Kochi, Air Works has a facility approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Mumbai for smaller aircraft (general aviation aircraft).

