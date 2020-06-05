HDFC Bank launches 'Summer Treats'

As the country begins to ease out of the lockdown, HDFC Bank today launched ‘Summer Treats’, which has exciting offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers.

The key offers include exclusive discount for iPhone SE launch, no cost EMI and no down payment for large appliances, discounts and cash back on select brands, 50% extra reward points on online spends using Credit Cards, exclusive offers on the bank’s lending products and extra rewards on online spends via Debit Card Credit Card or Payzapp.

Speaking about Summer Treats, Parag Rao, Country Head- Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Bankingand Marketing said, “The lockdown has created new consumer habits. We are seeing increased demand for electronic devices, appliances, and educational, entertainment and fitness subscriptions. There’s also rising demand for finance from auto loans and personal loans to business finance schemes. Summer Treats has offers to support all these new requirements both digitally and through our extensive branch network, thus creating a feeling of positivity amongst customers. We hope it will create a virtuous cycle where everyone wins.”