HDFC Bank has been ranked India’s ‘Most Valuable Brand’ for the 7th consecutive year. Known as the ‘2020 BrandZ™ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands,’ the survey values the HDFC Bank brand at $20.3 billion.

A statement said HDFC Bank’s brand value over the past 7 years, has grown from $9.4 billion in 2014 to $20.3 billion in 2020. This year, the study covered 1,140 Indian brands across 89 categories with insights from 3.8 million consumers.