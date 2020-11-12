Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 1:09 AM

Highlights of AatmaNirbhar Bharat 3.0 Package

GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 1:09 AM
Greater Kashmir
Trending News

Folk play Naid Pather performed at Manasbal

Musical concert on drug abuse held at Ganderbal

NC condoles demise of Muhammad Sharief

House, cowshed gutted in Sonamarg; sheep perish

  • A new Scheme “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana” launched
  • Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs, businesses, MUDRA borrowers and individuals extended till March 31, 2021 and additional credit up to 20%
  • Production Linked Incentive worth ` 1.46 Lakh crore offered to 10 champion sectors
  • Rs 18,000 Crore Additional outlay for PM Awaas Yojana – Urban
  • Relaxation of Earnest Deposit Money & Performance Security on Government Tenders
  • Increase in differential between circle rate and agreement value to 20% providing Income Tax relief for Developers & Home Buyers
  • Rs 6,000 crore equity investment in debt platform of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF)
  • Rs 65,000 Crore for subsidized fertilizers provided to support agriculture
  • Additional outlay of ` 10,000 Crore has been provided for PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana
  • Rs 3,000 crore boost to be given for project exports through assistance given by India to developing countries
  • Rs 10,200 crore additional budget stimulus will be provided for capital and industrial expenditure
  • Rs 900 crore is being provided for Research and Development of Indian COVID Vaccine

Related News