Highlights of AatmaNirbhar Bharat 3.0 Package

A new Scheme “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana” launched Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs, businesses, MUDRA borrowers and individuals extended till March 31, 2021 and additional credit up to 20% Production Linked Incentive worth ` 1.46 Lakh crore offered to 10 champion sectors Rs 18,000 Crore Additional outlay for PM Awaas Yojana – Urban Relaxation of Earnest Deposit Money & Performance Security on Government Tenders Increase in differential between circle rate and agreement value to 20% providing Income Tax relief for Developers & Home Buyers Rs 6,000 crore equity investment in debt platform of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) Rs 65,000 Crore for subsidized fertilizers provided to support agriculture Additional outlay of ` 10,000 Crore has been provided for PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana Rs 3,000 crore boost to be given for project exports through assistance given by India to developing countries Rs 10,200 crore additional budget stimulus will be provided for capital and industrial expenditure Rs 900 crore is being provided for Research and Development of Indian COVID Vaccine
