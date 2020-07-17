Hillview Honda unveils all new 5th generation Honda City

Hillview Honda, the authorized dealer of premium cars, unveiled its much-awaited all new 5th generation Honda City.

According to a statement, the all – new Honda City has been developed at Honda R&D Centre located in Tochigi, Japan following extensive market surveys in India, ASEAN countries and other markets for people’s driving needs and lifestyles.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravish Trehan, Managing Director, Hillview Honda said,“Honda City has been the key pillar of Honda business for more than 22 years, being one of the longest running nameplates in the Indian automotive history. With cumulative sales of more than 4 million units worldwide, it has provided joy to almost 8 lakh customers in India and many more aspiring to own the model. Each generation of the City has raised the bar on design, technology, quality, driving pleasure, comfort & safety, and has come with several industry firsts or segment first features.”

The all-new Honda City has been introduced in both Petrol and Diesel, powered by Honda’s superior EARTH DREAMS TECHNOLOGY range of BS-6 compliant powertrains – All New 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC Petrol engine with VTC and India exclusive refined 1.5L i-DTEC Diesel engine respectively delivering high fuel efficiency, low emission and spirited driving performance.

The All New City boasts of the largest in segment dimensions including 4549 mm length and 1748 mm width. The height of the new model stands at 1489 mm and wheelbase of 2600 mm.