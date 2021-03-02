Hina Bhat reviews performance of KVIB, Kashmir

Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr Hina Shafi Bhat reviewed the performance of PMEGP, JKREGP, NSSH and SFURTI Clusters of Kashmir division here today.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary/CEO KVIB, Deputy CEO KVIB Kashmir Division, Deputy CEO KVIB Jammu Division and District Officers of Kashmir Division.

The meeting was informed that under PMEGP, Rs 3870.67 lakhs of margin money has been disbursed among 1857 applications while as under JKREGP, Rs. 875.16 lakhs of margin money has been disbursed among 338 applicants.

The meeting was also informed that Under SFURTI, Six Clusters have been approved in Kashmir division, out of which Two CFC clusters stand functional at Ranipora, Anantnag and Rudbugh, Budgam.

Dr Hina Bhat stressed upon the District Officers that before sponsoring fresh cases they should persuade bankers to clear all the pending applications and pendencies at their respective bank branches.

She exhorted upon the officers to keep close liaison with beneficiaries and have a handholding support with them till establishment of their units. She further directed them that they should strictly follow PMEGP/JKREGP Guidelines while processing new applications.