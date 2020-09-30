Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 1, 2020, 12:57 AM

Horti Deptt to host buyer-seller meet

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 1, 2020, 12:57 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to finalise arrangements/modalities for Buyer-Seller meet here. The department is organizing a Buyer-Seller meet on the pattern of Sunday Market within the premises of Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir shortly.

During the meeting, the Director informed that Buyer-Seller meet shall open opportunity for the farmers to sell their produce directly and avoiding the brokers.

He also instructed all the Chief Horticulture Officers to mobilize few orchardists from their respective districts for bringing their produce in the Buyer-Seller meet.

