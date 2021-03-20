Horticulture awareness programme held at Shopian

The Department of Horticulture today organized a day long mega awareness programme at old fruit Mandi Shopian in which large number of farmers participated and number of their problems were addressed on the spot.

District Development Commissioner Shopian Sachin Kumar was chief guest and Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat was the guest of honour. All the HDO’s of Shopian district and senior citizens were also present on the occasion.

The programme was organized for Information dissemination among orchardists under Centrally Sponsored Scheme MIDH. During the programme 93 Power Sprayers, 7 Tillers, 3 Tractors and 6 Weeders were distributed among orchardists and farmers on subsidized rates. The director while interacting with the fruit growers advised them to take maximum benefit by availing incentives available under various centrally sponsored and state sector schemes presently under implementation in the division. He impressed upon the farmers to keep a close liaison with the field functionaries of the department.