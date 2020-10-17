Horticulture Department to organize 2nd buyer-seller meet today

To popularize the consumption of local fruits during this Pandemic, the Department of Horticulture Kashmir is organizing 2nd Buyer-Seller meet in the premises of Horticulture Complex Rajbagh Srinagar on Sunday (18th October).

The Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat informed that 20 stalls shall be established for display and sale of fruit. The orchardists from all the districts are scheduled to participate in the event besides arrangements for sufficient parking facility for visitors vehicles shall remain available within the premises.