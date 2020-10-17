Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 2:20 AM

Horticulture Department to organize 2nd buyer-seller meet today

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 2:20 AM
File photo (Director Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat )
Trending News
Representational Pic

CRPF ASI wounded in grenade attack in Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Representational Image

Minor raped by close relative in north Kashmir's Kupwara: Police

IndiGo introduces service fee for check-in counter usage

File Photo. Mir Imran/GK

CUK's health centre conducts 370 COVID19 tests

To popularize the consumption of local fruits during this Pandemic, the Department of Horticulture Kashmir is organizing 2nd Buyer-Seller meet in the premises of Horticulture Complex Rajbagh Srinagar on Sunday (18th October).

The Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat informed that 20 stalls shall be established for display and sale of fruit. The orchardists from all the districts are scheduled to participate in the event besides arrangements for sufficient parking facility for visitors vehicles shall remain available within the premises.

Related News