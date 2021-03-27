Horticulture deptt organises awareness programme at Kulgam

The Department of Horticulture, Kulgam today organised a day long awareness camp at Town Hall here in which orchardists from various villages of the district participated.

On the occasion, Horticulture Development Officer highlighted various developmental schemes/programmes of the department and guided the farmers to avail assistance on different component activities available under different schemes of the department.

A team from KVK, Pombay also participated in the programme and advised the orchardist community to follow the Spray Schedule recommended by SKUAST-K and also follow the timely advisories for spraying their orchards after heavy rains to safeguard their orchards.