Horticulture Graduates Union demand implementation of Rehbar-e-Baghbani Scheme

J&K Horticulture Graduates Union has appealed the government to implement the proposed Rehbar-e-Baghbani Scheme for engagement of horticulture professionals of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Horticulture Graduates Union in a statement said that in 2018 the Directorate of Horticulture J&K issued an advertisement vide a notification whereby inviting applications from the concerned eligible applicants/aspirants for being absorbed/engaged as Rehbar-e-Baghbani in the department concerned under the already framed over scheme of “Engagement of Horticulture Professionals of the UT of J&K as Rehbar-e-Baghbani”.

“That pursuant to the above, we the aforementioned eligible applicants/aspirants, applied accordingly for the same in the department concerned while having complied with and also full-filled all the terms and conditions and other requisite formalities within the time frame as laid down in the said advertisement,” reads the statement. “It is very unfortunate and agonizing to state here that nothing worthwhile has been done in the matter so far by the higher-ups in the administration for some ulterior motives notwithstanding the fact that more than two years period has elapsed since the issuance of the said advertisement.” The Union said that “candidates/aspirants, despite possessing professional degrees viz., B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D, PDF in horticulture sciences, stand still neglected and unemployed for more than a decade now and are at the threshold of crossing the age limit/bar due to faulty eligibility criteria and non- referral of posts(gazetted and non-gazetted vacancies) to the concerned recruitment agencies.”

The Union appealed the Lieutenant Governor to “intervene into the matter on humanitarian grounds and order for the framing up of the final draft of the scheme of “Engagement of Horticulture Professionals of the UT of J& K as Rehbar-e-Baghbani”.