Horticulture Mela, Buyer-Seller meet begins in Srinagar

Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Sunday inaugurated a Buyer- Seller meet-cum-Horticulture Mela organized by the Department of Horticulture Kashmir on the pattern of Sunday market in the premises of Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh Srinagar today.

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat and other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.

During the event, the fruit growers from across the Kashmir Valley displayed their products like various kinds of apple, walnut, almond, Chesnut and food products including jam and juice for sale through stalls. Around forty such stalls and various kinds of fruits and Farm/Plant Machinery besides organic fertilizer like vermi compost were displayed in the mela.

Principal Secretary along with Director Horticulture Kashmir made an extensive inspection of the stalls displayed and urged upon the sellers to keep reasonable price of the commodities for attracting more and more people to the event for direct benefit to the fruit growers. He said that such type of buyer-seller meets shall continue in future as well.