Hoteliers club distributes food packets among needy

As part of its public outreach programme JK Hoteliers Club distributed 1000 ration kits, 1000 masks and 500 santizers at various places and hospitals.

According to a statement issued here, on the second day of the drive JK Hoteliers Club distributed food packets and ration kits at SKIMS Soura, JVC and district hospital Budgam.

“On the directions from chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya JK Hoteliers Club team visited SHMS, SKIMS Bemina, SKIMS Soura, JVC, JLMN Rainawari and distributed food packets among needy and attendees of COVID 19 patients. The members of the club also visited various shrines in the valley where they distributed ration kits among the needy people

The Secretary General of JKHC Tariq Ghani said the JKHC would visit other hospitals also to distribute food packets among attendees,” the statement reads.