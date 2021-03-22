Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 1:57 AM

Hoteliers Club hails Ghani for Real Hero Award

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 23, 2021, 1:57 AM
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club congratulated Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani for receiving award Real Hero Award for entrepreneurship and social influencer.

Chairman JKHC MushtaqChaya conveyed his compliments to Ghani for the award and hailed his efforts in promoting tourism business and also emerging as icon for the youth in business and sports development.

Ghani said he was humbled after being chosen as the social influencer. He said he would continue to serve the community through various business sectors and also through sports and encourage youth for taking part in national building.

