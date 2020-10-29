Business, Today's Paper
Hoteliers Club seek electricity fee waiver

J&K Hoteliers Club attended a meeting convened by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kondbarao Pole at his office here.

The officials from Pollution Control Board, Director Tourism Kashmir, CEO Gulmarg, CEO Pahalgam also attended the meeting.

The Hoteliers Club delegation was led by its Secretary General Tariq Rashid Ghani who was accompanied by Treasurer Naseer A Khan. The Chapter President from Gulmarg Mukhtar Ahmad, Sonmarg Chapter President Farooq Hafiz, Former President of Pahalgam Hoteliers Association Javid Burza, Secretary Pahalgam Hoteliers Association Dildar Ahmad were also present in the meeting.

According to statement, J&K Hoteliers Club sought renewal of hotel registrations and making the process simple. They also demanded a one year waiver of electricity and sanitation fees keeping in view the zero business for the hoteliers from August 2019.

Hoteliers also urged him to press for the release of the payment to the hotels used as quarantine centres during pandemic.

