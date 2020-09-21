Hoteliers Club seeks tourism specific package

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club has expressed displeasure over the financial package announced by the Lt Governor on Saturday.

In a statement, the Club said the tourism industry which has been hit hard for the past one year in particular has been completely ignored in the financial packages.

Chairman J&K Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Chaya said hotels have been closed for one year and there are no signs of its revival in the immediate past due to the current pandemic. “Government should announce a special tourism specific financial package where all government usage charges including water and electricity tariffs should be completely waived off for one year,” said Chaya. He said hoteliers have big investments at stake and if the government doesn’t come to their rescue, the hotel industry which is providing employment to thousands of the educated youth would be in crisis.

Chaya urged LG Manoj Sinha to revise the package and take the tourism industry as a priority sector and announcement of 5% interest subvention would not come to the rescue of the dying hotel industry. Chaya demanded immediate 5 year interest free cash assistance to the hoteliers with a moratorium period for 10 years to infuse strength to the industry.

Secretary General Hoteliers Club Tariq Rashid Ghani said tourism has been the worst hit for many years especially for one year. “There has been zero booking in the hotels for over one year due to no fault of ours. We need a robust, sustainable and long term financial package from the JK Government which will help the tourism sector bounce back. Rs 1350 cr financial package is nothing as compared to huge losses to various economic sectors,” he said.