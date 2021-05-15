Business, Today's Paper
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 2:10 AM

Hyundai extends free service, warranty period

Representational Pic
Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it has extended warranty and free service timelines by two months for its customers who are unable to avail services due to lockdown conditions in their cities or states. “During these challenging times, the company has initiated multiple programs to expedite relief to people across the country by delivering lifesaving equipment. Also, we have announced the extension of warranty, extended warranty and free service to our customers by 2 months to ensure adequate support during these challenging time,” Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

