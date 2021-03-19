'ICICI Prudential FE Fund delivers 50% return'

ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund has been a constant outperformer by delivering a solid 50% return for its investors over the last one year, a statement issued by Value Research said.

The statement said that when one considers the category average return, ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund is ahead of its peers by 15%. “The objective of a focused fund is to aim to deliver higher returns by investing in a limited number of high conviction stocks which hold the potential to deliver strong growth prospects. If the high conviction stock ideas are proven right then the gains pocketed can be phenomenal. This is what has occurred in ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund. During the onset of the pandemic, the fund manager steered the focus of the portfolio to themes that could benefit from the disruption due to COVID-19 impact. The focus was to invest in companies with strong balance sheets and better earnings visibility. As the market recovered from its March lows, each of these themes played out helping the fund deliver outsized gains,” the statement reads.

The statement said that now that the markets have rallied and are in a different zone, the fund manager has tweaked the portfolio as well in order to make way for the next set of winners. “Apart from its stellar one year performance, even over three and five years, the fund has delivered 13 % and 15% CAGR respectively. This has been possible because of the concentrated bets which have played out well over time. Given the nature of the portfolio it is important to stay invested for atleast three to five years such that the investment thesis has the opportunity to play out completely,” it said.