Business, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 11:23 PM

IMF moots $50 bn plan to end global Covid crisis

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 11:23 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has mooted a proposal with a total cost of around $50 billion to vaccinate at least 40 per cent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60 per cent by the first half of 2022.

“The world does not have to live through the pain of another record surge of COVID-19 cases. With strong global action now and with very little in terms of financing relative to the outsized benefits, we can durably exit this health crisis,” IMF said.

Trending News

43 COVID-19 deaths, 3,848 cases in J&K in 24 hours

Men carry body of a patient who died of COVID-19 in Srinagar on Thursday, May 20, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Non-local, 33, among 27 more die of COVID-19 in J&K; toll 3,449

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar during a press conference in Srinagar. [File/ GK]

Local boys joining militancy a serious concern: IGP Kashmir

He was putting up at a Srinagar hotel for the last 7 years owing to security reasons. [Image source: Facebook/ Rukhsar Bashir]

Shiv Sena Hindustan Kashmir President, Abdul Khaliq Bhat dies of COVID-19

Saving lives and livelihoods should need no justification, but a faster end to the pandemic could also inject the equivalent of $9 trillion into the global economy by 2025 due to a faster resumption of economic activity, the IMF has mooted.

Advanced economies, likely to spend the most in this effort, would see the highest return on public investment in modern history – capturing 40 per cent of the cumulative $9 trillion in global GDP gains and roughly $1 trillion in additional tax revenues.

“It is well understood that there can be no lasting end to the economic crisis without an end to the health crisis. Pandemic policy is thus economic policy. It is critical for global macroeconomic and financial stability, which makes it of fundamental importance to the IMF and other economic institutions. Ending the pandemic is a solvable problem but requires further coordinated global action,” IMF said.

Latest News
Hailstorm damages fruit crop in several parts of Kashmir [GK/File Photo]

Hailstorm, heavy rains destroy fruit crop in north Kashmir

Representational Image [Source: PixxlTeufel from Pixabay]

Govt invites applications to develop products for Covid

Representational Image

Covid claimed over 3 mn lives more than reported in 2020: WHO

Black Fungus patients undergoing treatment at Government ENT Hospital, Koti in Hyderabad (ANI Photo)

Now, patient in UP found affected by White Fungus

The strategy paper includes track and insure against downside risks, ensure widespread testing and tracing, maintain adequate stocks of therapeutics, and enforce public health measures in places where vaccine coverage is low.

Importantly, the strategy requires not just commitments but upfront financing, upfront vaccine donations, and at-risk’ investment for the world to insure against downside scenarios.

Tagged in ,
Related News