Import of Iranian apple; Fruit bodies call on custom officials

Demanding curbs on the ‘illegal’ import of Iranian apples in Indian markets, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Cold Storage Association along with Fruit Growers and Dealers Association on Wednesday called on custom officials and Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee ( APMC) in New Delhi.

The apple growers and orchardists recently had said that the Iranian apples imported in India via Afghanistan were being sold for a song in AzadpurMandi, Delhi.

The practice, according to them, caused huge losses to the apple growers of Kashmir. They said that as India allowed duty free goods from Afghanistan, the Irani produce was being sold on dirt cheap rates in Indian markets. IzhanJaved, a member of the delegation told Greater Kashmir that the delegation led by MajidAslamWafai met the custom officials in Amritsar and conveyed their concern to them. “We are elated to get a very positive response from the officials”, Javed said.

He said that they also met Adil Khan, chairman APMC assured them that the unlawful produce from Iran would not be sold in New Fruit market of AzadpurMandi.