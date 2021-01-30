Import of Iranian apples: Fruit growers meet Director Horticulture

A delegation of Jammu & Kashmir Fruit Growers Association today called on Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat to apprise him of the issues faced by them including the import of Iranian apples via Afghanistan.

The association demanded that the import and sale of Iranian Apples via Afghanistan in New Sabzi Mandi Azadpur, New Delhi must be restricted as it severely jeopardizes the interest of fruit growers of the valley.

The Director Horticulture assured the delegation that the issue has been taken up with the UT Government as well as GoI with the request to take appropriate action as warranted.

The delegation was further assured that all their genuine issues shall be redressed.

Later, a meeting of the Sub Committee of SLEC for examination and scrutiny of DPRs related to C.A. Storage units/Reefer Vans under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) was held at the Directorate of Horticulture, here.