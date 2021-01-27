Import process of high value seeds, plants finalised|PEQ facility on 220 kanals coming up at ACHD Zainapora

Director Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, who is also Mission Director, MIDH-J&K today convened a meeting at Directorate of Horticulture Kashmir to finalize the modalities in respect of creation of Post entry quarantine (PEQ) facilities for import of elite horticulture plant material and seeds in Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development (ACHD), Zainapora, Shopian.

On the occasion, Mission Director, MIDH said National Seed Corporation (NSC) in collaboration with Horticulture department would set up a PEQ facility at ACHD, ZainaporaShopian over an area of 22 hectare (440 kanals) for import high value Horticulture planting material/seeds.

He further said that the planting material will include the latest varieties of almond, walnut etc for production of huge planting material.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on possession of earmarked land at ACHD, Zainapora, Shopian for creation of Post entry quarantine (PEQ) facilities for import of elite Horticulture plant material ANDseeds.

It was informed that the Government of India has sought assistance from the National Seed Corporation (NSC) for revamping the horticulture sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It was given that The NSC will import exotic quality plant material from developed countries for its distribution to farmers.

The meeting was attended by the officers of National Seeds Corporation (NSC) New Delhi including Kuldeep Singh, SGM (Prod.), R.K. KAswan, DGM (Engg.), Nanu Ram Yadav, RM, Chandigrah, Dr. V.S Pandey, AGM (Prod.), AnandRawat, AO (Finance) and Chief Horticulture Officer, Srinagar, Scientis from SKUAST-Kashmir, CITH and Private Entrepreneurs empanelled for establishment of High Density Orchards in J&K.