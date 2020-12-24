Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:22 PM

'Increased tourists footfall expected in coming months'

More new tourism sites, infrastructure upgrade in offing: Baseer Khan
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:22 PM

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan announced that government is throwing open many other potential areas for tourism activities and also upgrading the infrastructure to ensure memorable stay for the travellers.

The Advisor was speaking at Christmas Eve Celebrations organised by Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, Thursday at SKICC. The multiple events at SKICC and Gulmarg were organised in collaboration with SKICC, JKTDC, Tourism Trade Bodies Joint Forum and local Red FM.

Advisor said the Tourism Department has lined up many activities for  promotion of  tourism sector and to attract a good number of travellers to J&K. He said apart from Christmas celebrations, the department has made all the preparations for mega event on New Year, winter carnival and Khelo India games which will be held at various resorts including ski resort of Gulmarg.

While stressing on importance of highlighting the measures undertaken by  Tourism Department for reviving and boosting tourism related activities in J&K, Advisor said media fraternity particularly national media has pivotal role in portraying real picture of Kashmir which has abundant attractiveness and is ideal all four season tourist destination for peace and beauty lovers.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez said, “We have already started promotional events. Skiing courses are already in progress by Youth Services and Sports Department at Gulmarg. The first batch of trainees sponsored by the tourism department was also flagged off today. Many other events have started to create a buzz that J&K Tourism is open for travellers which has proven very fruitful as is evident from the fact that enquiries for Kashmir holidays have picked up.”

Sarmad expressed happiness that the tourists have started visiting the Valley.

“Hotels at Ski resort are fully packed and sold out. It is difficult to find a single room till January first week which is a good sign and it has brought cheers to the travel sector here which were badly affected by Covid pandemic lockdown and travel restrictions,” he said. “We are hopeful that the tourist arrival will continue to increase in the coming months. We will also leave no stone unturned in our promotional campaigns in association with the local travel and hospitality sector.”

