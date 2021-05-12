Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 11:58 PM

India adds 12.1 GW power generation capacity in FY21: Report

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 11:58 PM
Representational Image [Source: Gordon Johnson from Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: Gordon Johnson from Pixabay]

India added 12.1 gigawatt (GW) power generation capacity in 2020-21, of which 7.7 GW was from renewable energy sources, according to a report.

India’s total power generation also increased by 1.3 per cent in FY21 despite pandemic restrictions, driven by a post-lockdown surge in electricity demand. The share of RE in the energy mix was 10.1 per cent, up from 9.4 per cent in FY20, the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) Market Handbook said.

Trending News
Image used for representational purpose only.

CPI (M) Politburo denounces Israeli attacks on Palestinians

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: john peter from Pixabay]

Mehbooba Mufti greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Soz condemns Israeli aggression on Masjid Al-Aqsa: Soz

Representational Image [Source: Flickr]

Congress felicitates people on Eid

The CEEW-CEF Market Handbook provides independent market intelligence to investors, executives and policymakers every quarter on the energy sector.

“Renewable energy (RE) dominated power generation capacity addition in FY21, accounting for 7.7 GW (64 per cent) of the 12.1 GW added,” the report said.

Gagan Sidhu, Director, CEEW-CEF, said, India’s RE sector, particularly the solar, has shown resilience in FY21 despite supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News
Smoke and fire is seen as the rockets fired by Israel into the Gaza resulted in killing of twenty people including nine children,10,May, 2021. [Twitter/ @HindHassan]

Eid festivities stop in Gaza

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay]

Global protests in solidarity with Palestinians

Representational Photo

Fears of 'full-scale war' as death toll in Israel-Palestinian clashes continues to mount

Greater Kashmir

VIT Business School gets AACSB International accreditation

Nikhil Sharma, Associate, CEEW-CEF, said, “While a handful of developers continue to dominate auctions, new market entrants are giving them competition by bidding aggressively. These include large public sector companies such as NTPC Ltd, SJVN Ltd and Coal India, as well as smaller, private developers and international developers such as Al Jomaih Energy and Water Co.” The CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) is an initiative of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), one of Asia’s leading think tanks. CEEW-CEF acts as a non-partisan market observer and driver that monitors, develops, tests, and deploys financial solutions to advance the energy transition.

Related News