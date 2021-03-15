India now has 4th largest forex reserves

India’s forex reserves have now become the fourth largest in the world at $580.3 billion surpassing Russia.

Emerging markets have been building reserves to guard against volatility due to Covid aftershocks.

Reserves for India and Russia have plateaued rising for months. India pulled ahead as Russian holdings declined at a faster rate.

India’s foreign currency holdings fell by $4.3 billion to $580.3 billion as of March 5, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday, edging out Russia’s $580.1 billion pile. The world’s largest forex reserves league table is headed by China, followed by Japan and Switzerland.