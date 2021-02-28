India Travel Mart Amritsar concludes

India’s leading B2B Travel & Tourism showcase & conclave concluded today at Amritsar, Punjab.

The exhibitors at ITM Amritsar received a further boost when O P Soni, Cabinet Minister, Punjab Govt, visited the B2B travel & tourism showcase & conclave. The Cabinet Minister walked through the show and was warmly welcomed at all the exhibition stalls. He also interacted with the representatives at their respective booths.

A special networking session for Travel Agents, Tour Operator from Pan India on the second day of the showcase & conclave was held. Top travel agents, tour operators were hosted from the major markets of Amritsar like Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala, Jalandhar to attend the showcase and conclave thereby helping participants to reach out to these proximities markets too.

Ajay Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, ICM Group, said “Participation at India Travel Mart is an opportunity to showcase the tourism destinations, vibrant culture, unique products in Amritsar. We hope to benefit in a big way from this platform for reaching out to the travel industry and tourists”.