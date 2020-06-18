Indian economy to contract by 4% in 2020-21: ADB

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian economy is expected to contract by 4 per cent during the current financial year, the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) on Thursday.

Countries in Developing Asia will “barely grow” in 2020, as per the ADB forecast.

China, however, is expected to record a positive growth of 1.8 per cent in 2020, sharply down from 6.1 per cent in 2019, said the ADO.

“Growth in Indian GDP slowed to 3.1 per cent in the last quarter of fiscal year 2019 (FY2019, ended 31 March 2020), its slowest since early 2003. Economic growth slowed to 4.2 per cent in the whole of FY2019 as both exports and investment started to contract.

“High-frequency indicators such as purchasing managers’ indexes fell to all-time lows in April, reflecting the bleak outlook. Migrant workers have gone home to their villages after losing their jobs in the cities and will be slow to return even after containment measures are relaxed. GDP is expected to contract by 4.0 per cent in FY2020 before rebounding by 5.0 per cent in FY2021,” it said. In its annual flagship ADO published on April 3, ADB had projected that India’s economic growth rate will slip to 4 per cent in the current fiscal on account of the global health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic.